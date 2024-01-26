Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) versus EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Critical Comparison

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EnerSys and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Energy Vault 1 1 4 0 2.50

EnerSys currently has a consensus price target of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.75%. Energy Vault has a consensus price target of $5.05, suggesting a potential upside of 206.06%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than EnerSys.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $3.71 billion 1.05 $175.81 million $5.83 16.58 Energy Vault $323.63 million 0.73 -$78.30 million ($0.70) -2.36

This table compares EnerSys and Energy Vault’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault. Energy Vault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnerSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 6.51% 17.45% 7.99% Energy Vault -30.76% -38.36% -27.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of EnerSys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Energy Vault shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

EnerSys has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EnerSys beats Energy Vault on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications. In addition, the company offers mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. Further, it provides specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Additionally, the company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

