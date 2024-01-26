ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 170.3% from the December 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ENN Energy Trading Up 10.4 %

ENN Energy stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

