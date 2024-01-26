Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
