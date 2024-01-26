Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

