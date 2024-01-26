Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $788.00 at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $720.00 to $788.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EQIX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $839.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $5.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $809.61. The company had a trading volume of 173,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,609. The company has a fifty day moving average of $803.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $775.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $826.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,325. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

