Equinor ASA (EQNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 27th

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Equinor ASA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 105.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,873. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $34.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

