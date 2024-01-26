Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.93. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.62. 192,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average of $115.40. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

