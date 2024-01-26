Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Stock Price Up 2%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTC:EBKOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.85 and last traded at $43.85. 701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Erste Group Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44.

About Erste Group Bank

(Get Free Report)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.