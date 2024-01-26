ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $21.13.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 911.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 355,405 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 113.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 111.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

