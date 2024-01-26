ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 8.24%.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $21.13.
ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.43%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
About ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
