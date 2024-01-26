Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives $67.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Raj Denhoy acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Raj Denhoy acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,167.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.04 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,064,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,794,571.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $214,053 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 41.2% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 368,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 107,441 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 966,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a market cap of $929.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 467.63%. On average, analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

