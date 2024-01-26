Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.60, but opened at $27.81. Ethan Allen Interiors shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 62,662 shares.

The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $755.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

