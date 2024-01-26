Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of EVRI opened at $10.76 on Friday. Everi has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Everi had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $17,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Everi during the second quarter valued at $12,563,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 205.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,151,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 775,012 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 36.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,294,000 after purchasing an additional 772,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,901,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

