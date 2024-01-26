Exelixis’ (EXEL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. 522,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,389. Exelixis has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 583,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,423.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,458 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $41,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after buying an additional 1,786,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after buying an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

