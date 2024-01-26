Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

