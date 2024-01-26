Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,100 shares, an increase of 495.9% from the December 31st total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 19.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exicure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XCUR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exicure by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Exicure by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exicure in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Exicure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24. Exicure has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.58.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

