Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

