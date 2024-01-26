Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Down 5.7%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 195,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 531,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exscientia

Exscientia Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $695.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 593.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 405,426 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 51,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.