Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.82. 8,792,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,908,764. The firm has a market cap of $403.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

