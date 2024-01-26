Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

XOM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,792,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,908,764. The firm has a market cap of $403.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.