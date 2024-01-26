Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lifted by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,568 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $101.82. 8,792,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,908,764. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.