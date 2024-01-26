Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 20,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 22,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of XOM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.82. 8,792,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,908,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $403.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.