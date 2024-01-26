Exxon Mobil (XOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $207,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $837,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.