Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $1,400.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,113.10.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,284.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,154.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $974.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $617.35 and a 52 week high of $1,307.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,943,000 after acquiring an additional 44,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,560,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

