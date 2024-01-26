Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $1,500.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FICO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,113.10.

FICO opened at $1,284.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $617.35 and a 12 month high of $1,307.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,154.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $974.89.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

