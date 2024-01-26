Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.450-22.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 23.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,160.60.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $78.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,205.81. The company had a trading volume of 197,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,066. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,154.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $974.89. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $617.35 and a 12 month high of $1,307.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

