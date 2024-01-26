Fairmount Funds Management Llc Purchases 476,190 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 13.93. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%. Analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $94,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viridian Therapeutics

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.