Fairmount Funds Management Llc Purchases 476,190 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of VRDN stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 13.93. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%. Analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
