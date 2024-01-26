Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Update

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 1,525.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Faraday Copper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPKF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 25,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,587. Faraday Copper has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44.

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

About Faraday Copper

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.