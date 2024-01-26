Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE:FHI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 470,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

