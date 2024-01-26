Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Insider Domenico De Lorenzo Buys 45,000 Shares

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) insider Domenico De Lorenzo purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 974 ($12.38) per share, for a total transaction of £438,300 ($556,925.03).

Fevertree Drinks Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,076 ($13.67) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 944.50 ($12.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,489 ($18.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,038.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,150.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10,760.00, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,310 ($16.65) to GBX 1,380 ($17.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,316 ($16.72).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

