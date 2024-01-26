FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Issues Earnings Results

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.

FFW Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FFWC opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.10. FFW has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. FFW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.