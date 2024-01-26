Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

