Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. 476,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,151. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

