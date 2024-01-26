Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Fidus Investment worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $1,368,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,833 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDUS. B. Riley lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FDUS opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.02 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 79.63%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

