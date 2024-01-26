Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 39 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,918,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 123.3% in the second quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 289,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,055,000 after acquiring an additional 159,822 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $46,452,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.4 %

MUSA opened at $362.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.70. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $384.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.83.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

