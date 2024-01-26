Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 480 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $202,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $194,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 49.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on X

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.