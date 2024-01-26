Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 538 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 92.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Silgan by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Silgan Trading Up 1.2 %

Silgan stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

