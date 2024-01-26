Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Spire were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Spire by 817.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $75.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.48 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is 78.44%.

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Spire to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

