Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 432 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

PNM stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 82.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PNM shares. TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNM Resources

PNM Resources Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.