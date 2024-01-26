Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 485 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,957,000. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth $548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 62.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 694,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 265,733 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 22.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $33.12 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 662.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

