Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 604 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Exelixis by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,556,000 after buying an additional 2,315,458 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $41,457,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after buying an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,219,174 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,423.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $550,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 583,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.