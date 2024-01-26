Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 903 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

VTEB opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

