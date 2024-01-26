Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 999 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UGI were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $203,745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,628,000 after purchasing an additional 974,540 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI opened at $23.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.89%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

