Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on REXR. TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.