Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 216,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $278.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.66 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $289.17.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,504,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $3,223,852.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,504,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,710.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

