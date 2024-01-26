Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 944.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 523.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,416,000 after buying an additional 5,475,428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 541.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,118,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,535 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1,374.5% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 382.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in ExlService by 401.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 642,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 514,144 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $32.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.