Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

KB Home Trading Down 0.5 %

KBH stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $294,990.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $294,990.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,759. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

