Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 640.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 255,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,410,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 645,976 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 486,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

PBF stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.61%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

