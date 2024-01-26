Fifth Third Bancorp Has $41,000 Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 221.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,368 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,287 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

