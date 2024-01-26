Fifth Third Bancorp Has $44,000 Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

