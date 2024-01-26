Fifth Third Bancorp Has $45,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 163.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $840.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $844.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $724.26. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $487.22 and a 12-month high of $961.91.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $16.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

