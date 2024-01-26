Fifth Third Bancorp Has $48,000 Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,281,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

